Pamela Bridgit West
Pamela Bridgit West passed away at the age of 64, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Hemet, California. She was born Wednesday, February 22, 1956, in Duluth, Minnesota, to her parents, David Jonathan West and Esther (Sharmota) West. She has 3 children. Pamela was a loving mother and a hard worker. Her occupation was being a caregiver for 10 years. She was a truly remarkable woman. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Pamela is survived by her loving children, Jesse Jonathan West, Casey O'Dean West and Kathleen Mae Holifield; and 10 grandchildren. Services will be held privately this Saturday, June 13, 2020, at a family member's home.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 12, 2020.
