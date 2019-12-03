|
PAMELA DEMARCO April 9, 1933 - November 15, 2019 In loving memory of Pamela Catherine (Peters) DeMarco, who passed away on November 15, 2019 in Riverside, CA at the age of 86. Pamela was born in Astoria, NY on April 9, 1933. She received a scholarship to attend the academically rigorous all-girls Julia Richman High School, where she was a member of the Arista chapter of the National Honor Society. She attended Hunter College, earned her RN from the Flower Fifth Avenue School of Nursing at New York Medical College and worked at the New York Hospital at Cornell Medical Center. In 1957 she married her love, Anthony, at the Church of Saint Catherine of Siena in New York. They moved to Riverside two years later, where Pamela had an exciting opportunity to join a new and groundbreaking hospital and would manage the recovery center and operating room at Parkview Community Hospital. Her passion, drive and commitment to helping others served her well during her more than forty years at Parkview. She was constantly evolving, continuing higher education and earning additional bachelors, masters and teaching degrees. She was proud to mentor the next generation and usher in future advancements to the hospital. Pamela was a hospital board member for many years, as well as a founding member of Parkview's Foundation Board, its new Parkview Legacy Foundation board, as well as served on other charitable boards and executive committees. Pamela received many accolades throughout her life, many in recognition of her medical and philanthropic work, but none more special than that of devoted and beloved wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 62 years Anthony, her daughter Karen DeMarco, and countless family members who loved her dearly. Services will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 with a memorial viewing at 12:30pm, Rosary at 1:00pm, Mass at 1:30pm. Pamela will be laid to rest on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Riverside National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her name to the Parkview Community Hospital Legacy Foundation, the , or the .
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 3, 2019