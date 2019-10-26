The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Mortuary
9645 Magnolia Avenue
Riverside, CA 92503
(951) 689-1011
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. (Flynn) (Pat) McCarthy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. (Flynn) (Pat) McCarthy Obituary
PATRICIA (PAT) A. (FLYNN) MCCARTHY Age 87, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at her home in Corona, CA. Pat was born on September 16, 1932 in Helena, Montana to Joseph Flynn and Verena (Baker) Flynn. She earned her registered nursing degree at Carroll College in Helena, MT. She met Charles (Charley) McCarthy at Carroll College and they married in 1954. Pat and Charley had eight children, 24 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Pat worked at the Riverside Medical Center as a pediatric allergy nurse for many years until her retirement. Pat is survived by her husband Charley; their children James (Kathy) McCarthy, Lynn Smith, Vicky Farinelli, Kevin (Sonya) McCarthy, Mary Pat (Phil) Sando, Teresa (Geoff) Sando, and Margaret Prophet; her brother James Flynn and sisters Sr. Mary Rachel Flynn and Judy (John) Fechter, and all her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Charles, brother Joseph Flynn, parents Joseph and Verena Flynn. A Rosary will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 pm and a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10:00 am. Both the rosary and funeral will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Riverside. Reception immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of Pat's favorite charities; De La Salle Blackfoot School (P.O Box 1489, Browning, MT, 59417, www.dlsbs.org); Unbound which supports impoverished children and elders in underdeveloped countries (1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103, www.unbound.org). Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arlington Mortuary
Download Now