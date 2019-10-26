|
|
PATRICIA (PAT) A. (FLYNN) MCCARTHY Age 87, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at her home in Corona, CA. Pat was born on September 16, 1932 in Helena, Montana to Joseph Flynn and Verena (Baker) Flynn. She earned her registered nursing degree at Carroll College in Helena, MT. She met Charles (Charley) McCarthy at Carroll College and they married in 1954. Pat and Charley had eight children, 24 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Pat worked at the Riverside Medical Center as a pediatric allergy nurse for many years until her retirement. Pat is survived by her husband Charley; their children James (Kathy) McCarthy, Lynn Smith, Vicky Farinelli, Kevin (Sonya) McCarthy, Mary Pat (Phil) Sando, Teresa (Geoff) Sando, and Margaret Prophet; her brother James Flynn and sisters Sr. Mary Rachel Flynn and Judy (John) Fechter, and all her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Charles, brother Joseph Flynn, parents Joseph and Verena Flynn. A Rosary will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 pm and a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10:00 am. Both the rosary and funeral will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Riverside. Reception immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of Pat's favorite charities; De La Salle Blackfoot School (P.O Box 1489, Browning, MT, 59417, www.dlsbs.org); Unbound which supports impoverished children and elders in underdeveloped countries (1 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, KS 66103, www.unbound.org). Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019