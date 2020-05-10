July 21, 1936 - May, 6, 2020 Patricia Ann (Chapman) Eaton died in Riverside, CA of COVID 19. She was born in Buffalo, NY and moved with her family to Riverside in 1944. Patricia graduated from Poly High School in 1954 and in 1955 married Morris Eaton. Patricia dedicated her life to her family and was passionate about her lovely homes, antiques and her Poly High alumni group. Patricia was predeceased by her husband and son Kevin, and is survived by daughters Kelly and Kim, son Kent, five loving grandchildren, and her sister Betty (Chapman) Plude.





