Patricia Ann Eaton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 21, 1936 - May, 6, 2020 Patricia Ann (Chapman) Eaton died in Riverside, CA of COVID 19. She was born in Buffalo, NY and moved with her family to Riverside in 1944. Patricia graduated from Poly High School in 1954 and in 1955 married Morris Eaton. Patricia dedicated her life to her family and was passionate about her lovely homes, antiques and her Poly High alumni group. Patricia was predeceased by her husband and son Kevin, and is survived by daughters Kelly and Kim, son Kent, five loving grandchildren, and her sister Betty (Chapman) Plude.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved