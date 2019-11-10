Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA ANN JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA ANN JOHNSON Age 75, of Hemet, CA, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in San Jacinto, CA. Born Wednesday, October 27, 1943 in Riverside, CA to the late Chester and Gladys Littlejohn. She was the wife of the late Ray Neal Johnson. Surviving are 2 daughters, 1 step-daughter, 3 step-sons, 1 sister, 15 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service will take place on November 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Hemet Public Library, located at 300 E. Latham Avenue, Hemet, CA 92543.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -