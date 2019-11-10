|
PATRICIA ANN JOHNSON Age 75, of Hemet, CA, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in San Jacinto, CA. Born Wednesday, October 27, 1943 in Riverside, CA to the late Chester and Gladys Littlejohn. She was the wife of the late Ray Neal Johnson. Surviving are 2 daughters, 1 step-daughter, 3 step-sons, 1 sister, 15 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service will take place on November 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Hemet Public Library, located at 300 E. Latham Avenue, Hemet, CA 92543.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019