December 21, 1942 - February 11, 2020 Patricia Ann Robbins, Granby, Missouri, entered into rest on February 11, 2020 at the age of 77 years, one month, and 21 days. She was born December 21, 1942 in Green Forest, Arkansas to James Crandel and Mattie (Sisco) McGhee. Patricia enjoyed horses, dogs, her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and outdoor activities. Patricia and W.E. (Ed) Robbins were married October 2, 1960 in Jerome, ID; he survives of the home. She is also survived by three children, Teresa Stevens and husband, Ken of Granby, MO, Scott Robbins of Riverside, CA, Jeff Robbins and wife Maja of Moreno Valley, CA; one brother, Donny McGhee of Riverside, CA; four grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jimmy; and two great grandchildren, Arrow Heun and Arron Stevens. A memorial service is planned for 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Neosho, MO. Pastor Mike Leake will officiate. Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2020