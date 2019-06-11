Home

Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Riverside National Cemetery
PATRICIA ANN WEISS


Born Patricia Ann Justice on 12-7-31 in Clayton, New Mexico. Daughter of C. B. Justice and Ruth (Haynes) Justice. She joins two of her children who preceded her: LouAnn Weiss and James D. Weiss, as well as husband Louis Weiss. She is survived by daughter LaVonn (Weiss) Staub and son in-law Don Staub of Corona; daughter Linda (Weiss) Tam and son-in-law Rex Tam of Seal Beach; grandchildren Cindy Staub, Tommy Staub and Bart Tam. She graduated from Corona High in 1949. She lived most of her life in Corona, her last 20 years in Garden Grove. She was a homemaker and devoted to her family. In her later years she loved reading and living near the ocean. She lived independently until her sudden cardiac death on 5-24-2019. Service to be held 1:30 PM Friday, June 14" at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 11, 2019
