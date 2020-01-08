|
09/11/1940 - 12/31/2019 Patricia Lucille Barham, age 79, of Banning, CA, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Survivors include husband Curtis Eugene and four children, Gerald (Cheryl) Siens of Houston; Becky (Shannon) Phillips of La Quinta; Michelle (Joseph) Talerico of Beaumont; and Michael (Maria) Siens of San Diego. Pat has nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She will be missed by a number of other loving relatives and friends. Pat was proud of her Osage and Quapaw Native American heritage and was an ardent follower of Christ. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mountain Avenue Baptist Church, 1325 Mountain Avenue, Banning, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020