June 17, 1929 - June 6, 2020 Patricia "Pat" Edith Daviau, a longtime resident of Riverside, CA, passed away of natural causes at the age of 90. Patricia was born in Ware, Massachusetts to Bert and Edith Mara. She is survived by her four children: Katherine, Robert, Thomas, and Julia, and her five grandsons: Nicholas, Christopher, Jordan, Anthony, and Shane. She was a very beloved mom and grandmother and had many great friends too. She was a longtime member and Sunday School teacher at the First Congressional Church in downtown Riverside and a longtime member of the group TOPS Club. Patricia was married to Donald G. Daviau in August 1950, they were high school sweethearts from Mass. She had worked as a secretary at U.C. Riverside, been a stay at home mom to her children, and then later on worked about 15 years as a pre-school programmer and teacher at the Appletree Learning Center. Patricia had a real passion for travel and had traveled all over Europe and the United States. She was an avid reader and loved watching her favorite game shows on T.V. She was also a diehard Lakers fan and rooted them on passionately. She loved her garage sales and also loved making donations to the church and other causes. She supported and assisted in many Special Olympics events and special needs bowling leagues. She will be laid to rest at the Olivewood Memorial Park in Riverside on June 15th.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 14, 2020.