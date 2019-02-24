Home

PATRICIA ANN
(DE SHETLER) FLORES
1/28/1931 - 2/20/2019
 On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Patricia, age 88, joined loved ones who have gone before her, particularly, her husband Richard, and son, Johnny.
She is survived by her son, Frank; daughters Debbie and Jackie, and grandchildren, Christopher, Steven, Nicholas, Jonathan and Holly.
Patricia was born in Toledo, Ohio, on January 28, 1931, but was raised in Columbus, Ohio. In the late 1940's her family moved out west, and eventually settled in the city of San Gabriel, California. In 1950, she married Richard Flores, and they began their life together.
Patricia enjoyed family, reading, traveling, languages, games and people in general. She was a very competitive, independent, generous, and loving woman. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019
