The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
(951) 688-1221
Vigil
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
3774 Jackson Street
Riverside, CA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Riverside National Cemetery
22495 Van Buren Blvd.
Riverside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Hora


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia Hora Obituary
1926 - 5/24/2019 Patricia Hora, age 92, of Riverside, passed away on 05/24/2019. Patricia was dedicated to the field of Nursing for her entire professional career. She held an Associate Degree in Nursing from Riverside City College and both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Nursing from Loma Linda University. During her career she worked in a variety of settings including as a staff nurse, Public Health Nurse and Visiting Nurse. She also served as a Nursing Instructor and Professor of Nursing at Riverside City College. Active in Girl Scouts for many years when her family was young, she returned to being a Girl Scout troop leader in her retirement years. She and her husband were long time members of the St. Thomas the Apostle Church community. Patricia was preceded in death by Richard, her husband of 58 years, and is survived by 5 adult children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren and their spouses, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A vigil/remembrance service will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave. Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 3774 Jackson Street, Riverside, immediately followed by Interment at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside. Following the interment, a reception will be held at the Saint Thomas the Apostle Church hall. Memorial donations may be made to the Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave. Riverside WL00202250-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
Download Now