1926 - 5/24/2019 Patricia Hora, age 92, of Riverside, passed away on 05/24/2019. Patricia was dedicated to the field of Nursing for her entire professional career. She held an Associate Degree in Nursing from Riverside City College and both a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Nursing from Loma Linda University. During her career she worked in a variety of settings including as a staff nurse, Public Health Nurse and Visiting Nurse. She also served as a Nursing Instructor and Professor of Nursing at Riverside City College. Active in Girl Scouts for many years when her family was young, she returned to being a Girl Scout troop leader in her retirement years. She and her husband were long time members of the St. Thomas the Apostle Church community. Patricia was preceded in death by Richard, her husband of 58 years, and is survived by 5 adult children and their spouses, 13 grandchildren and their spouses, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A vigil/remembrance service will be held at 6 PM on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave. Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 3774 Jackson Street, Riverside, immediately followed by Interment at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside. Following the interment, a reception will be held at the Saint Thomas the Apostle Church hall. Memorial donations may be made to the Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave. Riverside WL00202250-image-1.jpg Published in Press-Enterprise on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary