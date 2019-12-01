|
PATRICIA JONES Patricia was born in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas and Ann Noonan. After living in multiple states across the country, in 1964 she moved to Huntington Beach, CA and worked for Bank of America. Upon her retirement she moved to Lake Elsinore and then to Sun City. Patricia had been a volunteer at Hospice of the Valleys for 25 years. She was a charter member of the Sons of Norway, Vinland Lodge in Temecula. In addition, for many years she was an Officer with the Sun City Travel Club. She led many groups of seniors on single and multi-day trips. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy (Bob) Zimmer and Sandi Boucher; five grandchildren, Grant, Todd (Jasmine) and Shawntel Boucher, Trevor (Natalie) Jones and Bobby (Natalie) Zimmer. In addition, she has 11 great grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 4th at 11 am at Miller-Jones Mortuary, 26770 Murrieta Road in Sun City, Ca. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valleys, in Murrieta.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019