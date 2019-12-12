|
PATRICIA L. MORGAN (Pat) Patricia L. Morgan (Pat) passed away at home in Riverside, CA on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Patricia was born May 15, 1935 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Pennsylvania and then came west to California in the mid-fifties where she has been ever since. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and loved her family so much. She spent her life taking care of and serving others. She was married to James W. Morgan for 18 years before he passed away in 2001. She is survived by her daughter Karen McCleary, 5 grandchildren - Alisha, Kyle, Jenny, Michael & Melissa, and 7 great-grandchildren - Skylar, Giselle, Gianna, Indigo, Romeo, Ryder and Phoenix. She is also survived by her long time partner, Donald Bonnet. She was preceded in death by her daughter Beth Unger and her son Jim Unger, as well as 1 grandchild, Julie Unger. Services will be held on Friday, December 13th at 9:30am at St. Michael's Episcopal Church located at 4070 Jackson St, Riverside, CA 92503, followed by a graveside service at 11:30am. Her final resting place will be Riverside National Cemetery located at 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92518. Arrangements Entrusted to the Care of 9695 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 785-4071. Please go to www.akesfamilyfuneralhome.com and sign the guest book.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019