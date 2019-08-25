|
PATRICIA LOUISE BRUDIN Patricia Louise Brudin was born to Wallace and Juanita Shepard in Hemet, California on January 23, 1929. She grew, up and attended school primarily in the Hemet area living in her family home on Florida Avenue. In 1947 she was named the Valedictorian of her graduating class at Hemet High School. After high school she attended college in San Bernardino and later in San Jose, studying first Mathematics and then Bacteriology. She obtained her Bachelor's Degree in 1952. On December 12, 1953, Patricia married John Brudin, her high school sweetheart. Together they shared 65 years of marriage, built a loving life and shared many memories. Patricia was known for her creativity which was expressed in many ways. She was a member of 2 flower arranging organizations, who studied the designs of Norman Edwards. Through these organizations she participated in 2 shows annually, as well as entering and judging arrangements in The Farmer's Fair. For 25 years Patricia designed, created and facilitated the 5 theme-oriented Christmas trees that were the key attraction of the Gala that Hemacinto Assistance League held every December. The trees were filled with hand-made ornaments for which participants bought tickets. The culmination of the Gala Evening was the drawing for one of the trees. In addition, Patricia was known for her hand made holiday items. She often attended boutiques in the fall to sell these items, proceeds going to the Hemacinto Assistance League or other non-profit organizations. Patricia had many friends who joined her in her creative pursuits. But she also loved to play bridge with a group of ladies and was known for her eggnog, served at the annual Christmas Bridge Night. Friends also joined Patricia and family as they camped in the High Sierras, Mexico, and a trip up the Alcan Highway to Alaska. She also traveled extensively abroad in Europe, Asia, Australia and parts of Northern Africa to see the wonders of the present and ancient world. On August 17, 2019, Patricia L Brudin passed away quietly in her home after a short illness. She is survived by her husband John; children, Kimberly "Kim" Brudin and John "Matt" Brudin, his wife, Anita Brudin; grandchildren Jonathan Erwin, Michael Erwin, Shelby Erwin, Craig Brudin, James Erwin and Trent Brudin; great- grandchildren, Lily Erwin and Noah Erwin along with many other dear family members and friends. She will be mourned and missed by all those who knew and love her. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hemacinto Assistance League. A private Celebration of Life will be held.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2019