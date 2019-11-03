|
PATRICIA LOUISE "PAT" MARQUIS Patricia Louise "Pat" Marquis, a resident of Moreno Valley, CA for the last 50 years, passed away after a lengthy illness on October 20, 2019 at the age of 78 to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Patricia was born December 5, 1940 in East- hampton, Massachusetts, to Henry and Stella Cybulski. Patricia attended the Sacred Heart School and graduated from Easthampton High School in 1958. She later met and married Robert Normand Marquis who was stationed at Westover AFB while serving in the U.S. Air Force and was previously from Lewiston, Maine. Patricia accompanied Robert on various military assignments in Europe and the United States while raising three sons until settling down in Moreno Valley. Patricia retired from the Moreno Valley Unified School District after having served as a teacher's aide for special needs children. Patricia and Robert loved to travel and spend time with their family and were members of the local American Legion Post, , Elks Lodge, St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church as well as numerous other associations, clubs and charities. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Robert, both her parents, brother Henry and various extended family members. Patricia is survived by her three sons: Ronald and his wife Angelika, Paul and his fianc‚ Violeta, Michael and his wife Nicole and daughter-in-law Ramona; her grandchildren Brandon, Lauren, Caitlin and Niklas and great grandchild Julian. Memorial services will be held for Patricia at 11 am on Thursday, the 7th day of November, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church located at 10915 Pigeon Pass Road in Moreno Valley, California. Patricia will then be laid to rest alongside her first love Robert in a private ceremony at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside California.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019