Patricia Lynn (Jones) Saffell, 79, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 peacefully at her home in Murrieta, CA. She was born on August 22, 1940 in Lawndale, CA to Wilson H. Jones and Rosa E. Jones. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Michael Saffell, her son James Robert Reynolds, daughter Lynn (Reynolds) Christian, step-sons Michael T. Saffell and Thomas G. Saffell and the late David P. Saffell; sister Carolyn McDonald; grandchildren Madelaine, Max, Keegan, Mike, Shelby, Noah, Owen and Barbara and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her sister Betty, and brothers Bob and Richard Jones. Patricia grew up in Perris, CA and moved to Manhattan Beach. She graduated from Mira Costa High School in Manhattan Beach in 1958. She enjoyed a long career in the medical field throughout her life and worked for a number of doctors and hospitals within the South Bay area of Los Angeles. She moved to her beloved Murrieta in 1999 and became very active in the Murrieta community serving as an officer in the Murrieta Lions Club and member of the Murrieta United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was the chair of the SPRC. In her retirement years, she enjoyed playing cards with several different local card groups. She also enjoyed her trips to the Pechanga Resort, with friends and family. Patricia was a voracious reader and often read two to three books at one time. She could be found every morning completing the New York Times Crossword puzzle in pen! She will be remembered by all for her great sense of humor and distinctive laugh but mostly for her innate ability to make others feel good about themselves. Patricia was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private family only service was held at Riverside National Cemetery. A gathering with family and friends will be scheduled when possible.





