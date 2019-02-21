|
|
PATRICIA MAE (MARSHALL) VIGEN
Age 80, of Riverside, CA, died of natural causes in the comfort of her home surrounded by family, on Friday, February 15, 2019, in Riverside, CA.
Patricia was born on September 18, 1938, in Long Beach, CA, to parents Dorthea and Gordon Marshall.
Loved ones who cleared the path for Patricia are her brother Gary Marshall; her son David Wilson and his wife Kathy (Keeling) Wilson; and son Curtis Vigen. Loved ones who will miss Patricia until they meet again are her husband Kenneth Vigen; her children Mark and Amy Wilson, Jeanne and Jeff Hotchkiss, Kathy McDonald, Christine Mandala, Clint and Tracy Vigen; her grand- children, Matthew and Heather Vanderford, Katie and Ashley Hotchkiss, Landon Vigen, Taylor and Julien Gemmeli, Dianna and JD Keeling, Wayne and Kenny Wilson, Sean and Shelby McDonald, Matthew Mandala, and Brianna Halford; her great-grandchildren Rylenn and Reese Vanderford, and Dakota McDonald; her sister, Penny (Marshall) Watters-Seright; "adopted" daughter, Michelle Gamble; many other family friends and of course her furry friend, Brandy.
A celebration of life: 2-6pm, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Patricia and Ken's home located at 3346 Sunnyside Dr., Riverside, CA 92506. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Pat's memory with family and friends.
