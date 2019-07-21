PATRICIA MARIE (HAND) REISCH

Patricia Marie (Hand) Reisch died peacefully on July 16, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 11, 1938, in Mitchell, SD, to loving and supportive parents, Bernard and Ethel Hand. Three years later, Pat was joined by "the best sister in the world", Mary Kay (Micky). The family moved to St. Paul, MN in 1943. Pat graduated from her beloved Derham Hall HS and the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul. After graduation, she moved to Rochester, MN, serving as a social worker at the Mayo Clinic. There, she met Dr. Alvin Reisch, and immediately connected with his kind, patient and gentle spirit. They married on Dec. 30, 1961. Following the birth of their first child, the family moved to San Bernardino (SB) in 1963. Pat fulfilled her dream of having a large family, giving birth to seven more children. She was devoted to the academic and extracurricular pursuits of her children and immersed herself with organizations and causes such as St. Anne School PTA, Aquinas HS, Camp Fire Girls, Boy Scouts, numerous sports and school activities, National Charity League, SB County Medical Auxiliary, Notre Dame Inland Empire Club, and SB Symphony Guild.

Following the devastating death of her husband in 1988, Pat courageously reinvented her life. She began extension courses at UC Riverside in Counseling and Geriatrics. She worked for 2 years as an instructional assistant at Warm Springs School, then as a social worker/discharge planner at Community Hospital SB from 1990-1999. She moved to Highland, CA in 2014 and enjoyed decorating and putting her own personal touches on a home perfectly suited to her, near a serene lake. With her family and many cherished friends, she enjoyed traveling, hosting parties, musical and theatre performances, movies, book club, dominoes, and volunteer work. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son Brian. She is survived by her sister Micky Wherley (Leo); her children Ann Hosfield (Jay), Bob (Shelly), Paul (Charlotte), Lisa (Pete), Karen (Steve), Kevin (Dusty), Mary (Pete), and 15 wonderful grandchildren (her "joys and heartstrings"): Rachel (Greg) and Tanner; Sydney and Emerson; Liam, Kaela and Therese; Cade, Ethan and Cameron; Neomi; Connor and Brandon; Isabel and Gabrielle; and many very special nieces and nephews.

Pat was the consummate people person, always thoughtful and generous to friends and strangers alike. She highly valued her faith, family and friends, and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.

Information regarding the funeral service and the family's wish for charitable donations in lieu of flowers will be available soon at www.bobbittchapel.com Bobbitt Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent on-line at www.bobbittchapel.com Published in Press-Enterprise from July 21 to Aug. 4, 2019