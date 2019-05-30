The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
More Obituaries for Patricia Powell-Stanley
Patricia Ruth Powell-Stanley

Patricia Ruth Powell-Stanley Obituary
May 26, 1940 - May 16, 2019 Patricia Ruth Powell-Stanley passed away at the age of 78 on May 16, 2019. Pat was born on May 26, 1940 in Washington, D.C. to Colonel Nathan R. Smith and Sarah Moody Smith. In 1961, Pat graduated from James Walker Memorial Hospital with a degree in Nursing. She worked as a charge nurse for Los Angeles County Psychiatric hospitals before retiring. Pat is survived by her daughter Paige Armstrong, sisters Michelle Povitsky and JoAnn Henderson, grandchildren Patti Artiaga, Chrissi Gonzales, Ashlynne Armstrong, William T. Powell III, Barnes E. Powell and great grandchildren Kayla Artiaga and Jaxson Artiaga. She is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Stanley and her son, William T. Powell Jr. Pat's affiliations included Corona Women's Club, Riverside Women's Club, Genealogy Club and Republican Women's Club. Pat was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, wife, grandmother and tutu. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 31st, at 10 a.m. at Thomas Miller Mortuary. Thomas Miller Mortuary 1118 E 6th St. Corona, CA 92879 WL00201370-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on May 30, 2019
