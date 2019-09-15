|
PATRICIA LARUANDA VOORHIS Patricia Laruanda Voorhis, wife of late husband Norman J. Voorhis, passed away August 17, 2019. Patricia Voorhis was 91 years of age, born January 7, 1928 To many she was known as Patty. The fun loving, up for anything, charismatic, short and spunky lady on the block who loved the outdoors and making friends wherever she went. Patty was born and raised in Olean, New York where she met and wed her husband of 56 years. They moved to California in 1952, planted roots and started a family. She most enjoyed camping, making people laugh, the American Flag and the Statue of Liberty. Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband Norman J. Voorhis, caring son Brian D. Voorhis, Her Mom, Dad and her 7 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Karen D. Felix; Grandson, Jason Forsyth; granddaughters, Jennifer Forsyth, Ashley Carter; 4 great grandchildren Cole Forsyth, Jaselle Forsyth, Taylor Moniak and Vance Moniak; son-in- law Jerry Felix; daughter-in-law Ginger Voorhis; grandson- in-law Rich Moniak; granddaughter-in-law Janelle Forsyth. Celebration of Life will be held September 17, 2019 at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92518. All persons must meet at staging area #5 just prior to 10:01am for escort to gravesite. Reception immediately follow at home of daughter Karen Felix; 14176 Moonridge Dr, Riverside, CA 92503 All are welcome to attend both Celebration of Life and reception.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 15, 2019