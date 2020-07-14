Patrick Robertson

May 23, 1939 - May 31, 2020 Patrick Miller Robertson passed away surrounded by the love of his family at his home on May 31, 2020. He was 81 years old. Born in Riverside, CA on May 23, 1939, just minutes before his twin sister Judith, to Herbert "Red" Miller Robertson and Barbara "Sam" (Samson) Robertson, he was a second generation life-long resident of Riverside, CA. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents and his twin sister, Judy. He is survived by his son, Bradley Miller Robertson, daughter Jennifer (Louie) Villalpando, granddaughters Cheyenne & Olivia Villalpando, and his long time love, Bonny O'Brien. Patrick will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Riverside, CA on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00am (family only, please). A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge from 11:00am-2:00pm (all are welcome). Just like Pat, the services will be casual and we would like to invite his friends to show up with their classic cars, Harleys, and great stories to joyously celebrate a life well lived. The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Maria and the rest of the nursing staff at Vitas Hospice for their help and care for Pat.





