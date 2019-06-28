|
PAUL JAMES
ADCOCK, JR.
Paul James Adcock, Jr., of Riverside, CA, passed away on June 24, 2019 at 71 years of age.
Paul was born in Tucumcari, NM to Dorothy and Paul Adcock, Sr., on May 18, 1948. He graduated from Ramona High School in Riverside in 1966 and then enlisted in the United States Army to serve in the war in Vietnam. He would later complete Officer Candidate School and rose to the rank of Captain in the field artillery of the United States Army National Guard. In his civilian life, he completed coursework at Riverside City College and Weber State University and held future positions in the restaurant, automotive, and newspaper industries. Many in the community knew him for dressing as Santa Claus to spread holiday cheer for families and friends. He was a keen enthusiast for history, motorsports, camping, and fishing.
Paul is survived by his son Nicholas Adcock, his spouse Kathy Wyatt-Adcock, his sisters: Patty Sesler, Carolyn Stinson, and Nancy Adcock, and many more loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his wife Terry Adcock, his parents Dorothy and Paul Adcock, and his siblings: Katherine Gilmer and Dell Adcock.
Graveside services will be held on July 1, 2019 at Olivewood Memorial Park with a reception immediately to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the , Chapter 28, 4351 University Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and family for their thoughtfulness and support. Paul was too well loved to ever be forgotten.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 28, 2019