PAUL JOSEPH AYALA
Feb. 12, 1965 - April 2, 2012
 Death takes the body. God takes the soul our minds hold the memories, our hearts keep the love and our faith lets us know we will meet again. Today marks seven years since we've heard your voice, seen your smile. We all miss hearing your jokes and teasing us all. Sure wish your great niece Ava was part of your life. Loving and missing you always.
Mom, Dad, Nook, David, Sandy, and Margie
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 2, 2019
