On Sunday, October 25, 2020, Paul Daniel Kelly, loving husband, and the father of two children passed away at the age of 77 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Paul was born on April 10, 1943, in Bethesda, Maryland to the late Daniel L. and Mary G. Kelly. He was a Vietnam War Veteran. On January 21, 1966, he married Carol Mae Naaktgeboren. They raised two daughters. Paul had a passion for people, and you would often find him chatting with whoever crossed his path. He was soft-spoken, had a big heart, and lived an honest life. His family and friends will miss his funny sayings, generous spirit, and his secret recipe spaghetti sauce that he made every Christmas Eve. Paul was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, Michael Leo Kelly. He is survived by his wife Carol Mae Kelly, his two children Lynn Rose Kelly and Jaymie Marie VanSchindel, Jaymie's husband Nathan VanSchindel, granddaughter Lola Grace, his nephew and niece Joseph Daniel Kelly and Katrina Elizabeth Kelly, nephews Chad and Nathan Naaktgeboren, niece Shelly Craft, special sister Ella Redmond, and cousins Grace Pond and Don Ladue. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.





