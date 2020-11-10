1/1
Paul Daniel Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, October 25, 2020, Paul Daniel Kelly, loving husband, and the father of two children passed away at the age of 77 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Paul was born on April 10, 1943, in Bethesda, Maryland to the late Daniel L. and Mary G. Kelly. He was a Vietnam War Veteran. On January 21, 1966, he married Carol Mae Naaktgeboren. They raised two daughters. Paul had a passion for people, and you would often find him chatting with whoever crossed his path. He was soft-spoken, had a big heart, and lived an honest life. His family and friends will miss his funny sayings, generous spirit, and his secret recipe spaghetti sauce that he made every Christmas Eve. Paul was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother, Michael Leo Kelly. He is survived by his wife Carol Mae Kelly, his two children Lynn Rose Kelly and Jaymie Marie VanSchindel, Jaymie's husband Nathan VanSchindel, granddaughter Lola Grace, his nephew and niece Joseph Daniel Kelly and Katrina Elizabeth Kelly, nephews Chad and Nathan Naaktgeboren, niece Shelly Craft, special sister Ella Redmond, and cousins Grace Pond and Don Ladue. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved