PAUL E. QUINTANA
 Age 54, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Loma Linda University Hospital following a brief illness. He is survived by his daughter, Chelsea; his son, Brandon; his granddaughter, Ava; his mother, Pauline; his sister, Dana and husband Jeff; his brother, Gregory; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Anthony. Paul was a very special person who touched many people's lives and he leaves many found memories with those who knew him.
Viewing will be between 10:30 a.m. to noon with a service following on Tuesday, June 4, at Queen of Angels Church in Riverside, CA. Arrangements are under the direction of Walker Funeral Services, Corona, CA.
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 2, 2019
