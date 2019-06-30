|
PAUL EDWARD REDKEY
Passed away June 7, 2019 at the age of 87. Survived by wife Joan, daughters Eileen Goodell, Donna Dery (Stan), son Douglas Redkey (Carolina), pre-deceas- ed by son Gregory Redkey. Also survived by grandchildren Kristin Johnson (Neil), Michael Goodell (Kelly), Matthew Dery (Justine), Zachary Goodell (Kristen), Michelle Quinones (Tyson), Garrett Goodell (Tracy), Mark Dery and Tyler Dery, and great-grand-daughters Charlotte, Violet and Savanna. He leaves a cousin and many nieces and nephews.
Paul enjoyed fishing, bowling, basketball, and many trips with family and friends. He worked at Rohr for 36 years.
In 1949 at age 17, Paul joined the U.S. Army and served in the Korean war. In 1953, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Hornet CVA12, and at Miramar NAS. He was a VFW life member.
Service will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM at Akes Family Funeral Home located at 9695 Magnolia Ave, Riverside. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM at Riverside National Cemetery located at 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside.
