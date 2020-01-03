|
12/18/1929 - 12/31/2019 Pauline Joan Brewington, 90, of Oak Ridge, TN, died at her home, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, surrounded by her husband and children. She was born in Benton, PA on December 18, 1929. Pauline graduated from Benton High School in 1947 where she met her future husband, Percy. She went on to graduate from Temple University School of Nursing. She and Percy were happily married for 69 years. Pauline enjoyed flower gardening, golfing, and spending time with her grandchildren. Pauline is the daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Boruch Raski. The Brewington's have 3 children: Patrice Brewington and husband Ross Hollibaugh of Oak Ridge, TN, Dr. Steve Brewington and wife Mary Ellen of Knoxville, TN and Denise Tortorelli and husband Louis of Talbott, TN; 4 grandchildren, Steven Brewington and wife Allie, Sam Brewington and wife Jeanette, Nell Kedrow and husband Paul, and Mandy Tortorelli. Pauline was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Tony, Matthew, Alfonso and Tom and 2 sisters, Florence and Dorothy. She is also survived by sisters, Barbara Hess and husband Gary of York, PA, Agnes Hess of Stillwater, PA (widow of Bill) and Anna Baker of Baltimore, MD (widow of Glen). Pauline has requested that her funeral and interment be limited to immediate family. Weatherford Mortuary will be in charge of the funeral with Dean John Ross officiating and the interment will be in Oak Ridge Memorial Park. She has requested that remembrances be in the form of donations to the Red Cross, Salvation Army or other charitable organizations. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com. Weatherford Mortuary 158 South Jefferson Circle Oak Ridge, TN 37830
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020