Pauline Miranda


1935 - 2019
Pauline Miranda Obituary
PAULINE MIRANDA
June 16, 1935- June 22, 2019
 Pauline Miranda, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22nd with family by her side.
Pauline was a longtime resident of Corona, CA and a member of St. Edwards Parish for over 67 years. She was born and raised in Roscommon, Ireland and left in 1954 at the age of 17 to settle in America.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband Paul Miranda in 2013. She is survived by her children Michael, Celine Meador (Roy), and Catherine. Her four grand- children Katelin (Ryan), Cameron, Quinn, and Evan, and one great grandson Michael, were the joys of her life. She is also survived by three sisters and 3 brothers.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Edwards Church in Corona, 417 W. Grand Blvd. on Saturday, June 29th at 10 am. Viewing begins at 9am and Rosary at 9:25am.

Published in Press-Enterprise on June 28, 2019
