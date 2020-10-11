1924 - 2020 Always a positive thinker and a role model for looking on the "bright side" of things, Pauline Sheranian Jensen, at age 96, passed away peacefully on the eve of September 30, 2020. The last of nine siblings in the Sheranian family, she was preceded in death by her husband Owen, and is survived by her son and her three daughters, their spouses, her 14 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Pauline was born in Murray, Utah in 1924, but she lived most of her life in California, having moved to Beverly Hills as a young girl. She returned to Utah for her college education. She then worked as a first year teacher in Richfield, Utah, where she met and married a handsome local boy, Owen Vernal Jensen, in 1949. Ever a romantic, she always referred to him as, "The love of my life." The couple moved to California, where Pauline taught and supported their little family (Pauline, Owen and Karen), while Owen attended dental school and worked part-time jobs. They lived in Inglewood, Redondo Beach, and Palos Verdes, where their family grew as they welcomed the births of Dana in 1960, Jonathan in 1962 and Laurie in1964. Their long-awaited family was complete before they settled in the Hemet Valley. Pauline was an educator first and foremost, teaching over a thousand students in grades Kindergarten through third grade over her forty-five year teaching career. Her favorite assignment was Kindergarten. She also had a soft spot for students with special needs. Having taught at Whittier Elementary in Hemet over a span of 28 years, it was no surprise for her to encounter local families where both the parent and child had been her students and considered her to be their "favorite teacher". An accomplished violinist and lover of music, she taught glee club and played in the South Bay Symphony and the Mount San Jacinto College Orchestra. Having a keen interest in nutrition and health, Pauline was a top seller of nutrition products for many years and also developed a program for teaching dental health to both her husband's patients, and elementary school students. She was awarded a lifetime membership in the National Parent Teachers Association by the Tulita Elementary School PTA in Redondo Beach, and was honored with a Teacher of the Year Award early in her career. She enjoyed meeting with teacher friends regularly, even in retirement. A social butterfly, Pauline welcomed meeting new people and was known to strike up conversations and make new friends everywhere she went, even in unlikely places. When she lived in an assisted care environment, from her wheelchair, she acted as a self-appointed greeter to visitors and new residents, who sometimes needed comfort and reassurance. Pauline and Owen savored travel to many beautiful locations, but Hawaii had a special place in Pauline's heart and was her favorite travel destination. Active in the Latter Day Saints church, she served in various capacities throughout her life. She especially enjoyed working in the role of Relief Society President, and developed lifelong friendships within the church that she cherished and maintained up through her very last days. Pauline taught her family to have high ideals, good manners, say their prayers, and brush their teeth. They are grateful to her for the love of learning she imparted, and the appreciation of the finer things in life, such as music, art, tostadas, hot-fudge sundaes, See's Candy and shopping trips. Pauline Sheranian Jensen ~ Mom, Grandma, and Great Grandma, will be missed, loved and fondly remembered. She will live in the hearts of her family for eternity. In the words of a grandchild, "She was a teacher to everyone." The last of nine siblings in the Sheranian family, and preceded in death by her husband Owen, Pauline is survived by her son and her three daughters and their spouses: Jonathan Jensen, Karen Jensen and husband Paul Smilanick, Dana Al-Ghamdi and husband Ahmad, Laurie Burkhart and husband Paul. In order of oldest to youngest, her grandchildren: Anya, Shereen, John, Jashon, Jesse, Jamison, Jassem, Danielle, Khalid, Hanna, Noah, Mohammed, Sydney, and Vaughn, and her great grandchildren: Anesidora, Isaac, Benjamin, Iwalani, Makana, Rowen, and Josie Lynn. Pauline's urn will be placed next to Owen's in the Riverside National Cemetery. A private family service will be held at that time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a charity of your choice
. Any written memories of time spent with Pauline would be most appreciated by her family. Family contact: Karen Jensen kjensen@winfirst.com