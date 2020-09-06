Peggy June Allred was born in Bronte, Texas on April 3, 1933, to J.D. and Virginia Freeman. The family moved to Holtville, CA in 1935, then settled in the San Jacinto Valley, CA in 1941. Peggy had fond memories of playing on the San Jacinto High School basketball team, and riding her horse, Sandy, around town and in the riverbed. In 1950, Peggy married the love of her life and high school sweetheart Ramon (Ray) Allred. Earlier this year Peggy and Ray celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Peggy lived a vibrant, active life enjoying hobbies like sewing, crafting, Bunco, bowling and later took up square dancing where she and Ray traveled all over the U.S. dancing. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids and was known for hosting big family gatherings, especially for Christmas Eve and family birthday parties where hand cranked ice cream was a staple. Peggy took her last breath, in comfort and peace, surrounded by family on August 30, 2020. She was predeceased by brothers Kenneth and Jerry Freeman, and is survived by husband Ray Allred, four children Mark, Matt, Kristy, and Kelly, twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.





