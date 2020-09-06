May 1, 1932 - July 3, 2020 Pete Porter, age 88, went to be with our Lord on July 3. He died peacefully at his daughter's home. His parents were Clara (Franzen) and Buchner Porter, and Jay Porter was his brother. His family owned Porter's Apothecary, in the early days of Riverside. He worked at the Plaza Cleaners as a route salesman, and coached various little league teams. He served his country as a corporal in the U.S. Army. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing miniature golf with the grandchildren and spent many enjoyable summers at Balboa with the family. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Catherine Anne Hill Porter and his two daughters, Sue Porter (Rafael Rivera-Bustamonte) of Merida, Mexico, and Sandy Porter Tolzda (Tim Tolzda) of Mission Viejo. Beloved grandchildren include Sarah Ward (Eduardo Pajares) and Sarena Ward (Joseamid Hurst) both of Miami, FL. Krissy Benson (Brandon Benson) of Lake Forest and Brad (Amanda Frazier) of Trabuco Canyon. Linda Rivera (Steve Martin) Southampton, U.K. and Pedro Rivera of Guanajuato, Mx. Great-grandchildren include; Layla Tolzda, Landon Tolzda, Oliver Benson, Mia Pajares, Alissa Pajares, Luna Hurst and Nico Hurst. Services are TBD and will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery. Donations can be sent to: Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center: Phone: 951-688-4340. website: https://www.petsadoption.com/