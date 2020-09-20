Peter Rasic died on September 6, 2020, in Hemet, CA, at the age of 86, after a short illness. He was a beloved and loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Pete, the son of Iva and Nikola Rasic immigrants from the former Yugoslavia, was born on March 14, 1934 in Los Angeles. Pete attended Our Lady of Loretto Elementary School and Loyola High School. At an early age Pete knew he wanted a career in the restaurant business. He worked in construction for Radich & Ferguson for approximately four years, saving his money to open Nikola's Restaurant & Steak House with his brother Walter in 1956. Pete and Walter were joined by their brother Nick several years later, and together managed and operated the restaurant for over 30 years. Nikola's was located on Sunset Boulevard below Dodger Stadium and entertained many players and fans of the Dodgers, USC Trojans, Lakers, and Rams, and many judges and politicians. In 1962, Pete married Elizabeth M. George at St. Anthony Croatian Catholic Church, and over the next seven years they welcomed their five children. In addition to the love he had for his family, Pete truly enjoyed Santa Anita racetrack, USC football, golf, and a good card game. He was devoted to his Catholic faith throughout his entire life. In 1987, Pete moved to Hemet, CA. Most important to Pete were his children, grandchildren and his AA community. Pete was committed to his AA meetings and for over 40 years he helped, mentored and sponsored many people in recovery. He regularly thanked God for taking away the obsession to drink in 1979, and his addiction to nicotine in 1987. AA was his second family. Pete loved to connect with people and inspired many friends and family members to be humble, non-judgmental, kind, forgiving, and to be grateful to God for their many blessings. Pete was preceded in death by his son George, and brothers Walter and John. He is survived by his son Nick Rasic (Cristin), and daughters Eva Price (Bill), Marie McGlashan (Bill) and Sue O'Callahan (John); brother Nick Rasic (Rose Ann); his grandchildren, George, Fiona, Duke, Robbie, Grace, Sinnie, and Alana; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Dominican Sisters Vision of Hope, visionofhope.org
