PFC Jacob Valenzuela

PFC Jacob Valenzuela Obituary
September 9, 1996 - January 5, 2020 PFC Jacob Jordan Valenzuela, 23, passed away unexpectedly January 5, 2020, in El Paso, TX where he was currently stationed at Fort Bliss. Jacob was born September 9, 1996, to Diana Byrnes and David Valenzuela Jr. Jacob grew up and graduated High School in Riverside, CA and was serving in the U.S. Army. Jacob was a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend to all he knew. Jacob is survived by his mother and stepdad Keith and Diana Byrnes of Mooresville, his father and stepmom David and Patty Valenzuela, brothers Jesse and Issac, and sister Mia, all of CA. THE CELEBRATION WILL BE HELD ON FEBRUARY 1ST, 2020 FROM 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. LOCATION: MASONIC LODGE 2313 S. MAIN ST, CORONA, CA 92882
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 22, 2020
