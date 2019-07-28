|
|
PHILIP B. LEIGHTON
Age 84, passed away on Saturday, June 22 2019 in Canyon Lake, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born in Milbridge, Maine. He was in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1950-1954 and served in the Korean War. In 1963 he moved to Hemet, Ca. with his first wife Patricia Henry Leighton, and worked as a cabinet-maker for Skyline Homes. He also worked for Hemet Valley Hospital and retired in 1998. Philip enjoyed bowling, metal detecting, coin collecting, camping, fishing, reading, and spending time with family. Philip was also a member of the Moose Lodge where he met his recently deceased wife Betty Brittain. Philip leaves behind 3 children, Pamela(Jim) Cain, Keith(Lisa) Leighton, and Samantha(Paul) Hollenbeck: two step-daughters Judy Brittain, and Robin Adams: 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Dad we will miss your amazing singing voice, you always being there to listen, your wit and your wonderful sense of humor. Thank you for all of the wonderful memories you gave us. You may be gone from our sight but you will never be gone from our hearts.
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 28, 2019