March 17, 1929 - December 21, 2019 Simple Man, Great life Lt Colonel, Phillip Lee Cohen passed away at the age of 90 years young. He is survived by his wife Lydia, and his children: Phillip, Keri, Debra & Deanna. He graduated from the University of Missouri. Phil served in the U.S. Air Force over 20 years. He spent over 50 years working for New York Life. He was Agent of the Year multiple times & earned 50 years on the MDRT. He served as President of the Kiwanis & Lions Clubs, and on the Canyon Lake Chamber of Commerce. He was always eager to lend a helping hand. His sense of humor was evident to everyone who knew him as his vault of "dad" jokes was never ending.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 10, 2020
