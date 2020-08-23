Phoebe Sherron

September 9, 1955 - July 29, 2020 Phoebe Dawn Sherron, 64, of Riverside, California, died July 29, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She was born September 10, 1955 to Jean Alvar Thomas and Beverly June Thomas in Oakland, Nebraska. She graduated from Sierra High School in Whittier in 1973 and persisted to receive her AA degree in 2010 from Riverside City College. In 1992 she married Bert D Sherron. Phoebe is survived by her husband, Bert D, her son, Austin, her parents, and brothers, James Thomas, Timothy Thomas, and Thom Thomas. Phoebe worked for the City of Riverside as the only original member of the Civilian Police Review Commission for 23 years. She enjoyed the desert and liked finding fossils and unusual stones and crystals. She was an avid walker and often completed walks for charity. No services





