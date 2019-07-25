|
October 25, 1930 - July 19, 2019 Phyllis Marietta (Hansen) Mills was born on October 25, 1930 in Ash Lake, Minnesota and passed away on July 19, 2019 in Hemet, California. She resided in Hemet the past 37 years. Phyllis was best known for her work as a New Accounts Representative at the Hemet Federal Savings & Loan Main Branch located at 445 East Florida Avenue and Buena Vista Street, now Hemet City Hall. Phyllis is survived by her sister, Gladys (Hansen) Saathoff and brother-in-law, Wayne Saathoff of Lancaster California, her sister, Eleanor (Hansen) Balint of Downey California, and sister-in-law Tyna (English) Triggs of Newport Beach, California. Phyllis leaves three children: daughter Tamera (Mills) Estill, her husband Frank Estill of Dayton Nevada, son Jim W Mills III, his wife Becky Mills of Hemet California, and daughter Bobbie Jean (Mills nee Krasner) Christie and her husband Brian Christie of Hemet California. She also leaves behind grandchildren: Eric Christie, his fiancé Sarah Jaramillo, Nichole (Estill) Evans, her husband Kelly Evans, Joshua W Mills, his wife Heather, Melissa (Mills) Walker, Christopher Mills, his wife Jessie; great grandchildren: Shawn Judy, Alexandra R. Duke, Teaghan E. Christie, Zoey Evans, Ashley Mills, Jason, Ivarie and Sapphire Mills, Luke S Walker, and Hazel Mills; great great grandchildren: Jaxson F. Reed and Jackson Judy, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Phyllis Mills will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:01 am. A reception will be held following the graveside service at the Hemet United Methodist Church , 530 South Buena Vista Street, Hemet CA from 11:30 to 3:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: CHOC – Children's Hospital of Orange County or Inland Memorial Harford Chapel 120 N Buena Vista St Hemet, CA 92543 (951) 658-3288 WL00207060-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on July 25, 2019