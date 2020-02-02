|
March 2, 1943 - January 22, 2020 R. CAROL FICK, of Riverside, CA, passed away on January 22, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Born on March 2, 1943, in Omar, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Griffith (Wellman) and Millard F. Dean. She was 76. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Fick. Carol majored in vocal music at Cincinnati Bible College and worked as a private vocal coach and singer. She and her husband moved to Riverside from Pennsylvania in 1990 where they quickly became involved in the local community and were champions of the arts. There are too many past affiliations to mention all of them, but she loved her community and the arts. Carol was a member and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Riverside. She was an avid supporter of Riverside Community Players, a donor to many local organizations including the Riverside Art Museum and the Riverside Public Library Foundation, she worked as an assistant director on many theatre productions in the region, and she was a past member of the board of directors for the Riverside Philharmonic. She is survived by two daughters Kathi L. Gascho of Tucson, Arizona, and L. Joyce McKay of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; three granddaughters Amanda Niehaus, Morgan Gascho, and Rachel Gascho of Tucson; three great-grandchildren - Conor McKay, Cassidy McKay, and Fae Niehaus of Tucson; two brothers Carter (Mozelle) Dean of West Virginia, and Hervey (Carolyn) Dean of North Carolina; nephews Rick Dean, David Dean, Stephen Dean, Keith Dean, Gary Dean, and niece Jennifer Dean. She was also preceded in death by brother Joe (Theresa) Dean. A public memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave. in Riverside. A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in her name to any non-profit cultural organization in the City of Riverside or to the Paul and Carol Fick Donor Advised Fund for the Arts at the Inland Empire Community Foundation, 3700 6th St., Suite 200, Riverside, CA, 92501, or online at thecommunityfoundation.net.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 2, 2020