November 17, 1918 - March 28, 2019 Rachael Lawrence, age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Riverside, California. She is survived by her three daughters, Allice Prado, Laura Moss-Frusher, and Debra Garvey, and her four sons, Kenneth Kelley, Keith Kelley, Kemper Kelley, and Kent Kelley. Additionally she is suvived by three step children, Richard Lawrence, Anne Lawrence, Jeannie Salisbury, and 22 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren. The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation may be sent in Rachael's name to the Heart Institute at Loma Linda University Health Philanthropy, P.O.Box 2000, Loma Linda, Ca 92354. There will be a memorial service at the Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary at 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, Ca at 12 p.m. Sunday, May 5th. Reception to follow at 9400 Dufferin Ave, Riverside. WL00195730-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019