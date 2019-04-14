The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
(951) 688-1221
For more information about
Rachael Lawrence
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachael Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachael Lawrence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rachael Lawrence Obituary
November 17, 1918 - March 28, 2019 Rachael Lawrence, age 100, passed away peacefully at her home in Riverside, California. She is survived by her three daughters, Allice Prado, Laura Moss-Frusher, and Debra Garvey, and her four sons, Kenneth Kelley, Keith Kelley, Kemper Kelley, and Kent Kelley. Additionally she is suvived by three step children, Richard Lawrence, Anne Lawrence, Jeannie Salisbury, and 22 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren. The family requests in lieu of flowers a donation may be sent in Rachael's name to the Heart Institute at Loma Linda University Health Philanthropy, P.O.Box 2000, Loma Linda, Ca 92354. There will be a memorial service at the Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary at 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, Ca at 12 p.m. Sunday, May 5th. Reception to follow at 9400 Dufferin Ave, Riverside. WL00195730-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
Download Now