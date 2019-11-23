|
|
RACHEL HANSON Age 83, passed away peacefully November 17, 2019 of natural causes. Rachel was a life-long Corona , CA resident and graduated from Corona High School in 1955. She was a stay-at-home wife/mother/homemaker for most of her adult life and later entered the workforce as a receptionist for a doctor's office and then worked as a lunch supervisor at Corona Intermediate School. She loved to travel and went on numerous cruises and visited many states throughout the U.S. She also vacationed abroad in Germany, Italy, and often frequented Mexico. Rachel was a devoted and loyal mother first and foremost. She loved and supported her children in all their endeavors. She also had a special relationship with two of her godchildren which she truly cherished. Rachel is survived by her four sons and their wives; nine grandchildren; two sisters; and many nephews and nieces, all whom she loved and touched deeply throughout her life. For more information contact the family at celebration4racher@gmail.com
Published in Press-Enterprise from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019