RACHEL H. NEGRETE

Age 80, passed away on April 30, 2019 from natural causes at Riverside Kaiser Hospital. She was born on August 12, 1938 and had lived in Riverside, CA for 50 years, previously in Corona, CA. She graduated from RCC with an AA degree. She was a cosmetologist for 55 years in Corona & Riverside areas. She was a member of St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church. During the '80s and early '90s she was very involved with the lunch program at St. Catherine Grammar School and with the football booster program at Notre Dame High School.

Rachel is survived by her husband Pete Negrete of Riverside, CA; son Peter "PJ" Negrete (Sarah) of Riverside, CA; 2 grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Wednesday, May 15 from 5-8pm with Rosary at 6pm, both at Pierce Bros. Crestlawn Mortuary. Funeral Mass: Thursday, May 16 at 10am at St. Catherine of Alexandria followed by Committal Service at 11:45am at Crestlawn Memorial Park. Please visit www.piercebroscrestlawn.com

