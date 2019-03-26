|
RACHEL VICTORIA PERRY
Rachel Victoria Perry passed away peacefully at Riverside Community Hospital surrounded by her family on March 14, 2019 at the age of 69.
Born in Riverside on July 28, 1949. Preceded in death by her father Augustine Cruz in December 1991 and her mother Evelyn in September 1995.
Lovingly survived by her daughter Nicole Perry and her grandson Gabriel Ramos both from Riverside, CA, a brother Arnold M. Cruz of Long Beach and a nephew Arnold Cruz of Riverside.
She enjoyed coloring and watching movies with her family and especially enjoyed spending time watching the Raiders with her grandson.
A visitation was held on March 24, 2019 from 4p.m. to 8p.m. at Arlington Mortuary located at 9645 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503 with graveside services at Olivewood Memorial Park on Monday, March 25th, 2019 at 11:30a.m. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2019