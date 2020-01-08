Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph E. Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH E. DAVIS Ralph E Davis, of Corona, CA, passed early December 25, 2019. Ralph was born in Norco, California in June of 1940. He was dedicated to his family, friends and his community. He became a Corona Fireman in 1969 and retired in 1997 after 28 years of service. He is survived by the love of his life Marlene Augusta who he married on January, 28, 1961, his children Rebecca Hovland, Gregory Davis and Jennifer Davis, and 6 beloved grandchildren Memorial Services will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Corona on January 11, 2020. The Rosary will begin at 10:00am, Mass at 10:30am with a luncheon to follow at 11:15am. Interment to follow at a later date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -