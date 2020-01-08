|
RALPH E. DAVIS Ralph E Davis, of Corona, CA, passed early December 25, 2019. Ralph was born in Norco, California in June of 1940. He was dedicated to his family, friends and his community. He became a Corona Fireman in 1969 and retired in 1997 after 28 years of service. He is survived by the love of his life Marlene Augusta who he married on January, 28, 1961, his children Rebecca Hovland, Gregory Davis and Jennifer Davis, and 6 beloved grandchildren Memorial Services will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Corona on January 11, 2020. The Rosary will begin at 10:00am, Mass at 10:30am with a luncheon to follow at 11:15am. Interment to follow at a later date.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020