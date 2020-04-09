Home

Dr. Ralph Le Roy Crowder

Historian and UCR Professor Emeritus, Dr. Ralph L. Crowder, Ph.D. passed away peacefully in his home Friday, March 20, 2020 with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Carol Crowder; sons Ralph Crowder III and Rahsaan Crowder; step-children Adrian Bryan and Lauren Bryan; grandchildren Auriana Crowder, Caron Crowder, Rahlik Crowder, Mecca Crowder; and a great grandchild Rahkeem Crowder. For a detailed biography please visit: https://www.blackpast.org/african-american-history/ralph-l-crowder-1947-2020/
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2020
