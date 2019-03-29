|
|
12-1-1935 - 3-18-2019 Ramon Gallegos, our beloved father, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on March 18, 2019. Born on December 1, 1935 in Zacatecas, Mexico. He is survived by 5 of his children Felipe Gallegos (Rowland Heights), Sylvia Dorado (Hemet), Elvia Martha Reynaga (Norwalk), Jaime Gallegos (Hemet), Yolanda Meza (Romoland) and 15 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Carmen Gallegos, son Richard Gallegos and son Ramiro Gallegos.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2019