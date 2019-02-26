The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Pierce Brothers-Crestlawn Mortuary
11500 Arlington Ave
Riverside, CA 92505
Randel McMillin
Randel McMillin

Randel McMillin Obituary
RANDEL C. MCMILLIN
1958-2019
 Randel C. McMillin passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from death, into eternal life, and is in the arms of Jesus. "To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord" according to the scriptures. Randy was a great son, husband, and family man. He had a long career in the commercial painting industry, and was well known and respected. His work ethic was outstanding and after working many years with his father, started his own corporation. Randy or "Randog" as he was referred to by friends and family was one of a kind, caring, generous, and had many friends. We will sorely miss him.
Memorial Services for Randel C. McMillin will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 @ 10:00am at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary. Please visit www.piercebroscrestlawn.com
to offer condolences.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2019
