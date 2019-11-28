|
April 30, 1933 - November 21, 2019 Randy was born in Venice Beach, CA. In 1951, he graduated from Excelsior High School in Norwalk, CA. His favorite activities in high school were gymnastics and autoshop. After high school, Randy spent 2 years in the Navy during the Korean War. Most of his active duty was spent on the USS Kearsarge touring Asia. Shortly after his military service ended, he met the love of his life, Joyce Kuiphof. He proposed to her after 3 dates, and they were married after knowing each other for just 2 months! They had enjoyed 50 years of marriage when Joyce passed away in 2005. Randy worked as an industrial mechanic for 44 years. He loved cars, especially Fords. He was a very capable mechanic and often helped friends and family with car repairs. He lifted weights and worked out most of his adult life. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling the states with Joyce and going to car shows. Randy loved God and was an active member of Olive Branch Community Church. He was a thoughtful and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Randy was preceded in death by his wife Joyce and daughter Holly Grimes. He is survived by his son, Roger Twitchell, daughter Tammy Eastley, sons-in-law Dave Grimes and Gary Eastley, six grandkids Amy, Heidi, Cory, Cody, Rylie and Carly, and 6 great-grandchildren. He will be missed! A memorial service will be held at 1pm, on Tuesday, December 3, at Riverside National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest. Flowers may be delivered to the cemetery the morning of the service or in lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 28, 2019