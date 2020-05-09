Randy Holmes
1947 - 2020
May 4, 1947 - May 2, 2020 In Memory of Randy Holmes Randy K Holmes was born 05/04/1947 to Roy and Opal Holmes in Norfolk, NE. He served his country as a war medic in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He graduated from Creighton University and pursued a career as a pharmacist. Randy fathered 2 children and raised his family in Riverside Ca. Randy was a beloved father, grandfather, friend, and animal lover. He is survived by his two children Toby Holmes and Jeremy Holmes, grandchildren Bryce, Andy, Jason, and Ty. He was preceded in death by his great granddaughter Charlotte and sister Cheryl Samson. There will not be a memorial service. Randy wished to be scattered in his favorite place, the ocean. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests charitable donations to his favorite charities which include the ASPCA, Wounded Warriors and Open Door Mission. Condolences may be left on duganchapel.com Dugan Funeral Chapel 402-721-2880


Published in The Press-Enterprise on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
